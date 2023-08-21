Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders with top EU officials

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Greece for talks with the country’s leadership and to attend an informal meeting of Balkan leaders with top European Union officials. Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and was to meet with the figurehead president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou. In the evening, Zelenskyy was to join in an informal dinner organized by Mitsotakis for top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel. The dinner was scheduled to discuss the Western Balkans region’s future in the EU, which many countries have already joined and the rest are jockeying to enter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.