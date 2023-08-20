Skip to Content
Exotic car and bus involved in Car Week accident on Sunday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) - On Sunday, the California Highway Patrol - Monterey said a collision occurred between an exotic car and a bus carrying passengers.

Officials say the accident resulted in minor injuries. CHP adds they are "deeply saddened by this incident and we wish a speedy recovery to all those involved.

They also remind people that even though Monterey Car Week is over, the roads are still busy dangerous and to please drive safely.

