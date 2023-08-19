Local Impacts From Hilary

Warm and sunny and more humid thanks to tropical moisture moving northward. Keeping on top of Hurricane Hilary, moving northward toward Baja California Mexico. Hilary will continue to weaken when it approaches SoCal but major impacts expected. Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for SoCal, which is the first time ever! . The moisture will continue to spread north toward the Central Coast so expect unsettled weather Sunday through Tuesday. Increasing clouds and a few showers possible Sunday afternoon then rain chances overnight Sunday as tropical moisture spreads from south to north. Higher rainfall amounts will be for the interior locations and now looking to be less than half an inch in most locations with no major flooding expected. Stay tuned as specifics can and will change. Stay weather aware.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Saturday: Scattered low clouds at the coast. Expect increasing clouds inland during the afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. An isolated showers may make it to the Monterey Bay shoreline this evening. Temperatures will be warmer, more noticeable inland, with 80s to upper 90s for far interior locations. Coastal areas will be near seasonable with mainly 60s and to low 70s, warmer on the north side of the bay.

Sunday: Sunshine then increasing clouds with a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon with rain chances increasing overnight. Tropical moisture will move from south to north across the central coast with southern interior locations, like Parkfield and Bradley, getting higher amounts of rainfall totals which will be an inch or less. Models are trending down in rainfall totals but stay weather aware for your neighborhood.

Extended: Unsettled weather overnight Sunday into Monday afternoon with scattered showers, especially inland. The farther south the better chances for rain. We should clear out by late Tuesday with dry sunny weather returning for the central coast.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free