Car Week brings revenue to local businesses

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV): Car Week generates millions of dollars for businesses along the peninsula

People from all over the world come to see classic and exotic cars at car week and some shop owners in Carmel said it's a good time for them as they get to cash in on all the foot traffic coming through the area.

Car Week takes over the Carmel area and Monterey Peninsula once again and it's not just a good time for tourists.

"Definitely, it brings a lot of people to the peninsula." said Dee Fineron, hostess and manager at Little Swiss Cafe.

Fineron said she's noticed an influx of customers.

"More people are coming, ever since the pandemic, of course, people are getting back to the norm." said Fineron.

The Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau said last year, car week generated $65 million in visitor spending and $48 million was attributed to hotel revenue.

“Our hotel occupancy is generally full, we don't get sold numbers until next week but we know we're doing exceptionally well.” said Lance Wills, Executive Director, for the Carmel Chambers of Commerce.

Vic Troutman is one of thousands of people visiting for car week. He came all the way from long beach to do so.

"This is an exciting event," said Troutman. "Every year we try to come up here, if you're into cars, this is the place to be."

Wills said although car week ends on Sunday, many tourists still stay in the area for an extra week.

Monterey County Convention & Visitor Bureau said last year, nearly $3 million was generated in charitable donations for over 100 local charities and $33 million has been raised since 1950.