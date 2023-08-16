Oahu man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — An Oahu man arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman he met on an online dating app has now been charged for the crime.

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Cody Presti on Thursday, Aug. 10. According to police, Presti met the 36-year-old victim in Makiki after first getting in connect on a dating app.

Investigators say that after meeting with the victim and hanging out for a bit, Presti attempted to subject the woman to “non-consensual contact by strong compulsion” before he allegedly restrained and sexually assaulted her.

Presti then fled the scene but was later identified and arrested without incident, police said.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Presti appeared in court where he was charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. Presti was also charged with one count of fourth-degree sexual assault from a separate incident. His bail was set at $75,000.

This case remains under investigation.

