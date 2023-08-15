Special prosecutor will examine actions of Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia agency says it will name a special prosecutor to consider whether the state’s Republican lieutenant governor should face criminal charges for efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in the state. Trump and 18 allies were indicted Monday. But Fulton County District Attorney was blocked from seeking an indictment of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. That’s because a judge ruled Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a campaign fundraiser for Jones’ Democratic opponent. That leaves the Prosecuting Attorneys Council to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Jones. Executive Director Pete Skandalakis said Tuesday that the council will begin looking for an appropriate prosecutor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.