Poland showcases military might in a parade as war rages in neighboring Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is holding a military parade to showcase its state-of-the-art weapons and defense systems, as war rages across its southeastern border in neighboring Ukraine and ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 15. The NATO country was set to stage the parade in its capital on Tuesday. Crowds gathered in scorching temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit to see U.S.-made Abrams tanks, HIMARS mobile artillery systems and Patriot missile systems, as well as South Korean FA-50 fighter jets and K9 howitzers. Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland’s right-wing government has spent more than $16 billion on tanks, missile interceptor systems and fighter jets.

