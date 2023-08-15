Orange County judge accused of killing wife set for bail hearing

By Web staff

Orange County prosecutors are expected to ask a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to put restrictions on the bail of Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson who is charged with fatally shooting his wife.

Ferguson, 72, was charged last week with murder with sentencing enhancements for the personal discharge of a firearm causing death and the personal use of a firearm.

Ferguson, who was out on $1 million bail, was expected to be arraigned Sept. 1, but prosecutors requested to have the hearing moved up to Tuesday in the North Justice Center in Fullerton so they could seek restrictions on Ferguson’s bail.

Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez moved to reassign the case to Los Angeles Superior Court.

Tuesday’s hearing was scheduled to be heard before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ricardo Ocampo.

Ferguson is accused of killing his wife, Sheryl, Aug. 3 at their Anaheim Hills home. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer reported he had consulted with the Attorney General’s Office, which found no conflict in his agency prosecuting the judge.

“This is a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family,” his attorneys John Barnett and Paul Meyer said in a statement. “It was an accident and nothing more.”

Sheryl Ferguson’s brother, Larry Rosen, issued a statement on behalf of her family on Sunday.

“We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences,” the statement read. “Sheryl’s death is a tragedy and has significantly affected everyone who knew this lovely woman. Sheryl was a devoted mom, sister and aunt, and was the glue that held our family together.

“Given the complexity of the situation, our family’s main focus is to make sure that Sheryl’s son is supported and protected during this time. We ask that you respect our privacy. We have nothing further to say on the matter at this time.”

Anaheim Police Department officers arrested Ferguson after they were called to his home in the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive just after 8 p.m. Aug. 3 on reports of a shooting. Inside the home, officers found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson, the judge’s wife, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jonathan McClintock. Sheryl Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffrey Ferguson was booked into the Anaheim Jail and later transferred to Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder and was being held on $1 million bail, McClintock said. He posted bond and was released at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 4, according to jail records.

The District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that prosecutors are concerned about a .22-caliber rifle registered to Ferguson remains unaccounted for after officers removed 47 other weapons and about 26,000 rounds of ammunition from his home. Another rifle police missed was later turned in by defense attorneys, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors are seeking to have the defendant surrender his passport, agree to a revocation of his permit to carry a concealed weapon and not possess any weapon or ammunition of any kind, submit to searches and seizures by law enforcement, remain in Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties, wear a GPS device so probation officials can keep track of his movements, have no contact with his son who was at the home the night of the shooting except through his attorneys and with his permission, refrain from consuming or possessing alcohol and stay away from establishments that sell or serve alcohol.

In a bail motion, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Alex said Ferguson shot his wife “through the chest in the living room of their home in Anaheim.”

The prosecutor alleged the judge used a “loaded .40 pistol that he pulled from his ankle holster. He shot her at close range. He did so while intoxicated. His adult son witnessed the homicide.”

