Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State spokesman has confirmed defensive lineman Isaiah Lee has left the program after being charged in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at ISU and Iowa. Lee was charged with tampering with records for allegedly disguising his identity to place online sports wagers. Lee is alleged to have made 115 bets for $885 on the FanDuel mobile app. Among the bets were 12 on Iowa State football games, including one where he bet against the Cyclones against Texas in 2021. ISU won 30-7. A total of five ISU football starters have been charged so far.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.