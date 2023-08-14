Coast Guard searches for 4 missing divers off the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is searching for four divers who disappeared off the Carolina coast. The four men did not resurface Sunday after diving from a pleasure craft named Big Bill’s. The Coast Guard said the vessel was about 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and about 60 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The many shipwrecks off the coasts of both states are a popular draw for divers. The area is known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.” The Coast Guard says it has sent several aircraft and boats to search for the divers.

