Lahaina church stands in the smoldering rubble

Published 4:17 PM

By KTVU staff

LAHAINA, Hawaii - Among all the rubble and devastation in Maui, a church in Lahaina managed to survive.

Video posted to TikTok shows the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church looking immaculate despite the smoldering land debris surrounding it.

Residents called it a miracle and a sign that Lahaina will rebuild.

Survivors of the deadly wildfire witnessed a surreal landscape of flattened homes, blackened hulks of burned-out cars and ashy lots where buildings once stood.

As of Saturday morning, the death toll climbed to 80, and is expected to rise.

