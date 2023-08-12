Classes still off early next week in Kentucky’s largest school district due to bus schedule mess

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville schools will remain closed early next week to allow for more time to fix bus routes whose redesign left some children at home on the first school day this year and others getting home hours late. The Jefferson County Public Schools announced on Saturday that there will be no classes Monday and Tuesday but extracurricular activities will continue. The system had already canceled classes Thursday and Friday in response to Wednesday’s route fiasco. The district used a company to map out courses and stops to deal with a driver shortage. The superintendent apologized for what happened.

