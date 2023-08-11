UPDATE: Watsonville Police lifts shelter in place order

waKarl Cooke, KION

UPDATE, August 11, 8:48 A.M.- According to the Watsonville Police Department's Facebook page, the shelter in place order has been lifted.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-The Watsonville Police Department is asking people to stay away from 500 block of Cereze Street due to police activity in the area.

The department issued a shelter-in-place for neighbors who live there.

Watsonville Police are asking people to stay inside their homes if they received that notification.

