Start your engines, Car Week kicks off today

Karl Cooke, KION

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAR WEEK IS OFFICIALLY HERE! The event starts at 5 p.m. on Alvarado Street. On Thursday and Friday, organizers were putting on the finishing touches to the event.

Crews could be seen putting the staging area together for cars to be shown off.

With Car Week bringing in thousands of people, Monterey County is relying on multiple resources to make sure people are safe.

With the event lasting over a week, county reps are hoping people use the multiple websites to help navigate their way. Officials explained how the connecting websites will keep traffic and drivers safe.

“So this links directly out to the county website for current traffic advisories and closures,” said Emily Evans with the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“You can get some real time information about the traffic in the county.”

Each website breaks down each event happening during the week. It's so people are aware of what they can expect. The county will also be posting different resources on Facebook. People can also use it to report any suspicious activity.