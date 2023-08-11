Skip to Content
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams leaves practice with apparent leg injury

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams limped off the practice field Friday with what appeared to be a leg injury, but coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t “think it was crazy serious.”

Adams, who has made first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons, was injured during the Raiders’ joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was a bang-bang play,” McDaniels said. “Totally clean on their side.”

In his first season with the Raiders last year, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became one of the NFL’s top receivers in his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, before being traded to Las Vegas.

