Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty for woman accused of killing, dismembering parents

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia woman accused of fatally shooting her parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw will not face a death sentence. Montgomery County prosecutors made the announcement Thursday during an arraignment hearing for 44-year-old Verity Beck, of Abington. She pleaded not guilty to murder and corpse abuse. Her trial was scheduled for February, and she will remain jailed without bail. A motive for the slayings has not been disclosed. The couple’s bodies were found Jan. 17 when their son went to the family home to check on his parents after he couldn’t reach them by phone.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.