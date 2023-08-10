Skip to Content
Driver uses mannequin to cheat carpool lane in Marin County

By
New
Published 6:02 PM

By Aja Seldon

MARIN, Calif. - Motorists have devised creative strategies to beat traffic in the Bay Area.

In Marin County, a driver used an approach that, while not entirely uncommon, is considered unconventional by positioning a mannequin in the passenger seat to gain access to the carpool lane.

The driver was traveling along Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard last week, when they caught the attention of a California Highway Patrol officer who had been actively monitoring the carpool lane.

The officer said something didn't seem right, and pulled the driver of the gray minivan over.

Upon closer inspection, it was verified that indeed a mannequin occupied the rear seat of the vehicle.

FOX 35

