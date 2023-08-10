Consumer prices heated up in July, bucking a 12-month cooling streak

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — For the first time in more than 12 months, consumer prices heated up on an annual basis.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% for the year through July, up from June’s 3% annual increase, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Persistently high inflation — specifically grocery, gas and rent prices — continues to weigh on consumers, and July’s report exemplifies the lengthy and bumpy process to bring it back to Earth. Prices rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, largely driven by shelter costs.

Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, increased 4.7% for the 12 months ending in July, cooling from the 4.8% increase seen in June. On a monthly basis, core prices increased 0.2%.

