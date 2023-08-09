Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer

By Web staff

FAIRWAY, Kansas (KCTV) — The suspected car theft, police chase and shooting Sunday morning in Johnson County has led to charges being filed against a Tennessee woman.

Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.

She, along with 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, were involved in the suspected car theft incident.

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug.6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers, Ofc. Jonah Oswald was struck. Oswald, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday.

Marshall was also shot and declared deceased on Sunday.

Cothran’s bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

