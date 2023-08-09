Facebook marketplace sale turns into armed robberies in South Windsor

By Rob Polansky

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces a list of charges for a couple of armed robberies in South Windsor which started as a sale on Facebook Marketplace.

According to police, 19-year-old James A. Majors of Hartford was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

They said on Tuesday around 2 p.m., they responded to the Strawbridge Condominium Complex on Mill Pond Drive for a report of the first armed robbery.

They learned that the Facebook Marketplace transaction was supposed to be for an iPhone.

“The suspect displayed a firearm during the robbery,” South Windsor police said in a news release. “While investigators were attempting to identify the suspect using technological resources, a second armed robbery with a displayed firearm occurred in the same area.”

Police said K9 Mason and its handler responded to the area and was able to find the victim’s wallet. The K9 then tracked directly to the front door of a condo at Mill Pond Drive.

“Officers contacted the resident, who was shown a ring camera photograph of the suspect,” police said. “The resident identified the suspect as Majors, and indicated Majors was currently in the basement of the residence.”

Majors surrendered at that point and was taken into custody, police said.

A search warrant of the home led to the discovery of a black P80 pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

Majors was held on a $100,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

