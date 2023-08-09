Customer’s vehicle strikes, injures 3 in service area of Los Angeles car dealership, official says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle driven by a customer entered the service area of a Los Angeles auto dealership and struck three people Wednesday, leaving one of the injured briefly trapped beneath the vehicle, authorities and witnesses say.

The vehicle, driven by a female customer, struck and injured a patron and two workers in the service center before coming to rest in a customer reception area, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

According to witnesses, an adult female customer was briefly trapped under the vehicle before being freed by bystanders, including an off-duty nurse who began CPR on the woman before she was rushed to a trauma center, Humphrey said in a statement.

Two men who work at the dealership were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a head wound, Humphrey added. The driver had no obvious injury and remained at the scene, speaking with police officers.

The dealership is in the Mission Hills neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.