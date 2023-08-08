Watsonville Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in deadly shooting

Courtesy: Watsonville Police Dept.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting on the 100 block of Beach Street Monday night.

Police said around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a 42-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. First responders gave immediate aid, but the man died on the scene.

During the investigation, Watsonville Police identified 44-year-old Hector Rocha as the suspect. Police describe Rocha as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes.

Police add Rocha is armed and dangerous and was last seen leaving the scene in a distinct mint green 1967 Chevrolet single-cab truck with rust throughout the body and a white roof.

Police add the truck might have the following two California license plate numbers: 4JC939 / 87823K3.

If seen, you are asked to call 911 immediately and not approach Rocha. Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call 831-471-1151.