Wandering toddler makes it home safely thanks to sanitation worker

By Kelly Doty

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville sanitation worker was honored for ensuring a lone, wandering toddler made it home safely.

According to a post on the Asheville City Government Facebook page, Jon Webb was collecting brush when he noticed an unaccompanied small child walking on the side of the road.

Webb took the child by the hand and walked her down the street to look for her home when he noticed a house with an open front door.

As they approached the house, the child ran inside. According to the post, Webb stayed and knocked on the door for a few minutes until a woman answered. The woman was unaware that the child had walked outside and into the street.

The city applauded Webb for being aware of his surroundings and taking action to ensure the child’s safety.

“In a world that often seems fast-paced and disconnected, let’s remember the significance of vigilance and caring for those around us,” the city said in part.

Webb was named Public Works Employee of the Month for July for his awareness and quick action.

