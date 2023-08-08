Suspect in deadly shooting charged with murder after south Watsonville stand-off, says police

Photo of suspect's truck. Courtesy: Watsonville Police Dept.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Update August 8, 2023, at 4:19 p.m.- CHP confirms with KION that law enforcement has a suspect in custody wanted in connection with a fatal Monday night shooting on the 100 block of Beach Street.

Law enforcement had the suspect surrounded for serval hours in a strawberry field off McGowan Road, just south of Watsonville. The man accused of murdering a 44-year-old man was identified as Hector Rocha, 42, of Watsonville.

CHP says the suspect was stuck in the mud and he was unable to get out. He was in a mint-green 1967 Chevrolet truck that Watsonville police sent out a "be on the lookout" warning for on Tuesday morning.

"We received information from a community member informing us they had spotted the suspect’s truck in an agricultural field near Trafton Road and Mc Gowan Road, just outside Pájaro," said Watsonville Police.

He refused to get out of the car for more than four hours. He eventually agreed to surrender.

Rocha was booked in Santa Cruz County Jail for murder said Watsonville Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Watsonville Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting on the 100 block of Beach Street Monday night.

Police said around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a 42-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. First responders gave immediate aid, but the man died on the scene.

During the investigation, Watsonville Police identified 44-year-old Hector Rocha as the suspect. Police describe Rocha as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes.

"I'm worried because they murdered a man right next to my house. I have four kids and it worries me because one never knows. You can get hit with a stray bullet, one never knows," said a concerned neighbor.

Police add Rocha is armed and dangerous and was last seen leaving the scene in a distinct mint green 1967 Chevrolet single-cab truck with rust throughout the body and a white roof.

Police add the truck might have the following two California license plate numbers: 4JC939 / 87823K3.

If seen, you are asked to call 911 immediately and not approach Rocha. Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call 831-471-1151.