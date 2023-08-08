Driver crashes into Murfreesboro home, leaves but returns later to confess

By Michael Warrick

Click here for updates on this story

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — A family of four had a dramatic wake-up call Sunday morning when someone crashed into their Murfreesboro home before driving away.

Irene Boydston, who lives at the home on Antebellum Drive, said her family had only been living there one month.

“I couldn’t believe it was a hit and run, out of all these houses,” Boydston said. “[My daughter] said it felt like an earthquake, that’s how hard he hit it.”

The driver later came back to the house Sunday evening to confess and apologize, Boydston said. Murfreesboro Police told WSMV4 the investigating officer plans to reach out to the driver and hopefully interview him. He could face charges for leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.

“It was good that our kids got to see that no matter what you do, the best experience is whatever consequences come after it, you always have to do the right thing,” Boydston said.

Firefighters worked early Sunday morning to put up beams so the structure of the home was supported. The Boydstons are now waiting for their insurance to fix the damage.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.