Car Week kicks off next week, Monterey Police wants to remind people to follow the rules of the road

Monterey Police

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Car Week on the Central Coast is set for August 13 to August 20. The Monterey Police Department is reminding drivers to obey the rules of the road.

Monterey Police said in previous years, it’s seen an increase in speeding, equipment violations, and truck route violations associated with car week.

Police will be increasing its staff during the week and will be focusing on:

· Speed related violations

· Exhibition of Speed

· Reckless Driving

· Speed Contests

· Equipment Violations, such as modified exhaust, unlawful lighting,

· Illegal Smog Modifications

· Truck Route Violations

In 2022, Monterey Police made 227 traffic stops during Car Week, which resulted in 149 traffic citations, five towed vehicles, and 10 arrests.

Police said people who are caught recklessly driving, speeding, or participating in speed contests will be arrested and their car impounded for 30 days. In addition, people who have made illegal modifications to their cars will be referred to the California State Referee for correction.

Truck routes will also be strictly enforced and trucks found driving or parking outside the designated truck route will be subject to a $260 fine.

For more information on car week, including all the events, you can visit: https://www.seemonterey.com/events/sporting/concours/monterey-car-weektravel-alerts/.

You can also get updates about current traffic advisories and road closures by texting CARWEEK to 888777.