Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’

Alia Bhatt had been weighing her Hollywood options for a few years. A popular star of Hindi films for over a decade with nearly 79 million Instagram followers, she’d been interested in making an English language film, but nothing had been working out. Then Bhatt got word of a new action franchise led and produced by Gal Gadot and within a week of reading the script, the deal had closed. It was, she concluded, fate. “Heart of Stone,” the globe-trotting spy thriller co-starring Gadot and Jamie Dornan, debuts globally on Netflix Friday.

