Pence campaign meets donor threshold to make first primary debate

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the CUFI Summit 2023 on July 17 in Arlington
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the CUFI Summit 2023 on July 17 in Arlington
Published 7:10 PM

By Jeff Zeleny and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has reached the donor threshold to qualify for the first GOP presidential debate later this month in Milwaukee, an aide told CNN on Monday.

The Republican National Committee set a requirement of 40,000 unique donors minimum to qualify for the first debate, in addition to polling requirements and a commitment to support the eventual GOP nominee. Pence had already met the polling criteria to make the stage.

Fox News first reported on Pence reaching the threshold.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

