California judge arrested in the fatal shooting of his wife

CNN — An Orange County, California, judge was arrested, suspected in the fatal shooting of his wife, authorities say.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was arrested by homicide detectives Thursday after they received reports of a shooting at the couple’s home. Ferguson’s wife, Sheryl, was found inside the house, suffering from “at least one gunshot wound,” the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

“Sheryl Ferguson was pronounced deceased at the scene,” and her husband was arrested at the location on suspicion of murder, the release states.

Ferguson was released on $1 million bail Friday, Kimberly Edds, with the Orange County District Attorney’s office, told CNN.

The district attorney’s office is still reviewing the arrest and has not filed charges as of Friday, Edds said.

It is unclear if Ferguson has an attorney.

