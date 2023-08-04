Man arrested in Sacramento County suspected of trafficking firearms into Monterey County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police Department Violence Suppression Task Force has been investigating gang members trafficking firearms into Monterey County. A warrant each was served in Sacramento County and Monterey County.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Detail and Gang Suppression Unit helped VSTF with the search warrant in Sacramento County. Homeland Security, State Parole, and the VSTF served the search warrant in Monterey County.

Damian Malakai Guerrero, 21, attempted to run from the rear of the home but was caught, said police. Officers found a Draco AK-47 assault rifle, a Tech 9 submachine gun, a Glock semi-auto handgun with a full auto switch, a shotgun, seven semi-auto handguns with extended magazines, a stolen semi-auto handgun, a revolver, and a half pound of meth.

Guerrero was wanted for two state felony arrest warrants by the US Marshals Office. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail for his arrest warrants, and gun and narcotics sales charges.