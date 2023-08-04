Skip to Content
News

Man arrested in Sacramento County suspected of trafficking firearms into Monterey County

Salinas Police Department
By
today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:52 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police Department Violence Suppression Task Force has been investigating gang members trafficking firearms into Monterey County. A warrant each was served in Sacramento County and Monterey County.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Detail and Gang Suppression Unit helped VSTF with the search warrant in Sacramento County. Homeland Security, State Parole, and the VSTF served the search warrant in Monterey County.

Damian Malakai Guerrero, 21, attempted to run from the rear of the home but was caught, said police. Officers found a Draco AK-47 assault rifle, a Tech 9 submachine gun, a Glock semi-auto handgun with a full auto switch, a shotgun, seven semi-auto handguns with extended magazines, a stolen semi-auto handgun, a revolver, and a half pound of meth.

Guerrero was wanted for two state felony arrest warrants by the US Marshals Office. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail for his arrest warrants, and gun and narcotics sales charges.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content