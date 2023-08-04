Cambodia electoral body confirms Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party as the winner after final vote tally

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s electoral body has announced its final result for last month’s election, sealing a landslide victory for the ruling party of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and a mandate for the next five years. In an announcement Saturday on TVK state television and government social media platforms, the country’s National Election Committee said the Cambodian People’s Party won 120 of seats allocation out of a total of 125 in the July 23 general election. The committee says the royalist Funcinpec Party won five seats, while none of the other 16 political parties gained any seats. Western countries and rights organizations criticized the election as neither free nor fair mainly because the country’s main opposition, the Candlelight Party, was barred from participation.

