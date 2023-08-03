‘Very volatile, very terrifying’: Prosecutors allege man shot and killed a kenneled puppy

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police said a man shot and killed a puppy in its kennel in an argument with his girlfriend.

Prosecutors said the gunfire started with an argument on the road.

Now the suspect’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors said officers were initially called to shots fired in a home.

They call the situation they responded to volatile.

William Nevin, 50, stood before a Douglas County judge accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s puppy as it cowered in its kennel.

“He went inside and shot the dog and then came out and told her that,” said Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle.

Prosecutors said it started over something that happened on the road moments before.

“There was some kind of a road rage incident or some argument about a car that almost got into an accident with them when they kind of got into an argument when they got home,” Beadle said.

Police said they found several shell casings around the puppy’s kennel in the basement of the home near 47th and Grand streets Saturday night. The police report said Nevin refused to drop the gun despite his girlfriend begging him to.

“He paced back and forth on the front porch, raised the gun over his head and said you won’t have to worry about me anymore. The victim was able to flee,” said a prosecutor.

“(Police) did go inside to sweep at the home where they found the dog that was deceased and suspect’s long-term girlfriend was hiding nearby,” Beadle said.

Prosecutors added that to the list of charges.

“We charged him with terroristic threats, use of a weapon and animal abuse, which all carries anywhere up to from five to 55 years,” Beadle said.

The woman involved didn’t want to be interviewed but calls it out of character for Nevin.

She describes it as a mental health breakdown and not a criminal act.

She said the puppy was less than a year old. “Obviously, very volatile situation very, very terrifying for this woman,” Beadle said.

Prosecutors said Nevin does not have a criminal history, but they said the situation was “very dangerous.” “For the charge regarding the animal with serious injury, obviously, it was very serious. It carries up to two and it does seem low when you take the life of an animal,” Beadle said. “It’s just kind of a crazy situation and obviously very, very dangerous.”

Beadle said the Douglas County Attorney’s Office has a domestic violence unit, with all attorneys trained in how to interact with victims, and who partner with agencies that can help survivors. She encourages anyone who may be experiencing domestic violence to get help.

Nevin is being held in the Douglas County Jail, he’ll have to pay $5,000 to get out.

