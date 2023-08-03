Police shoot and kill a man in Boise, Idaho who they say called for help, then charged at officers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man in downtown Boise, Idaho. The Boise Police Department says officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday to a call from a man requesting police assistance at his apartment. The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Ron Winegar said officers arrived at the apartment complex and initially spoke to the man while he was on his balcony and officers were in the parking lot. Winegar says the man then came downstairs and charged at officers with sharp weapons and ignored commands to stop. He said two officers fired at the man. He died at the scene.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.