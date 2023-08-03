Juvenile apprehended with stolen gun after community complaints spark police action

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities have seized a stolen gun and apprehended a juvenile after responding to community complaints in an Asheville neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, detectives and officers with the Asheville Police Department were conducting crime prevention enforcement in the area of Lee Garden Lane after community members voiced concerns after recent aggravated assaults in the area.

While there, officers apprehended a juvenile with a stolen Ruger LCP .380 ACP pistol.

Authorities discovered the pistol had been reported stolen from a car in West Asheville several months ago, on March 4.

The charging Officer is working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to issue petitions for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed gun.

The juvenile was not taken into custody but released to their parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.