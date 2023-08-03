Florida woman dedicates her life to helping senior hospice dogs

Originally Published: 03 AUG 23 15:25 ET

By James Tully

Click here for updates on this story

TAMPA (WFTS) -- Jennifer Langston runs a senior dog sanctuary called Golden Ears.

Langston said she loves what she does, but admittedly, it's not for everyone. Many of the dogs at the sanctuary have terminal illnesses, and the majority of them were taken in as strays.

But there are plenty of success stories at Golden Ears. Take Reese, for example—she had a large mass removed from her body and is recovering nicely.

Langston is trying to give every dog here a high quality of life as they near its end.

“I think everyone is given a special gift, and this is mine. I have a great support system that helps me through when I’m faced with a difficult decision, and I trust that every decision I make is best for the dog,” explained Langston.

Golden Ears works solely off of donations, and right now, they have a big need for wet food. They will be holding one of their annual fundraising event on August 12.

Pins for Pups will be held at Pin Chasers on Armenia. All money raised will pay for medications, devices, therapy and other vet costs for the dogs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.