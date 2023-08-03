Alleged ex-member of Syrian militia arrested in Germany, accused of crimes against humanity

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former member of a Syrian pro-government militia has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of crimes against humanity related to the abuse and torture of civilians in the early years of his country’s civil war. Federal prosecutors say the man was arrested in Bremen. He is suspected of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes by torture and enslavement. Prosecutors said Thursday that between 2012 and 2015, the suspect was a local leader of a militia loyal to the government of President Bashar Assad in the Damascus suburb of Tadamon which was tasked with working with Syrian military intelligence to repress attempts at opposition.

