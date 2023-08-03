29 former Henry Co. inmates graduate from life skills training program

By Alexandra Parker

MCDONOUGH, Georgia (WANF) — 29 former inmates in Henry County graduated from a life skills training program held by the Sheriff’s Office and the Morehouse School of Medicine, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The “A Step in the Right Direction: Pathway Forward Program” is a program available to former inmates within 180 days of their release. Inmates completed modules on personal development, job readiness and other topics. Several graduates also earned GEDs, forklift certification, welding certification and first aid training.

The six-week program was started in March 2023. It is held at the Sheriff’s Office’s Restorative Center. The 29 graduates are the first class, with more hopefully to come.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said, “Upon release, I am confident that by successfully completing this program, all participants will be prepared to re-enter society with the basic skills necessary to be an asset to our community.”

