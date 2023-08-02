Monterey County provides new details on community-led Pajaro Recovery Task Force

The County of Monterey has provided an update on a community-led Recovery Task Force to help people in Pajaro recover.

This task force is set to include six different subcommittees as the area transitions from a short-term response, to long-term recovery.

There will be a subcommittee for each category of recovery. The planned community-led recovery subcommittees include agricultural and economic, infrastructure, health and social services, housing and community development, natural and cultural resources and public safety.

So far, 20 people from past listening sessions have been contacted to participate. Three to five people will sit on each committee and the county hoping to bring in more people in the near future.

"We're really trying to create a process and an environment for which the community is actively communicating with the county their priorities, and long term vision for not just the more immediate recovery efforts, but more of the long term recovery," said Kelsey Scanlon with Monterey County's Department of Emergency Management.

The intent is to begin meeting and hold discussion sessions to come up with strategies for projects to foster the long-term resilience of Pajaro.

Those interested in taking part or have questions about the process can contact the County of Monterey Department of Emergency Management. You can contact the office at info.oes@co.monterey.ca.us or (831) 796-1905.

The long-term recovery plan committee is expected to kick-off on August 29.

They're also expected to give their first monthly update to the Board of Supervisors in September.