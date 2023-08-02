Skip to Content
AP California

Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams to miss remainder of the season due to fractured ankle

KION
By
Published 6:29 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured right ankle in Tuesday’s loss to San Francisco.

He was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Adams entered to start the eighth inning, but threw just two pitches when he took a comebacker by Joc Pederson off the ankle. Manager Torey Lovullo said he knew the injury was serious when he went out to the mound and the pitcher couldn’t put any weight on the foot.

“We’re definitely going to miss Austin,” Lovullo said. “But as I’ve said before, when somebody goes down via injuries, it’s time for somebody to step up, there’s going to be an opportunity for somebody to get some big outs in that bullpen and somebody will emerge.”

Adams was 0-1 with a 5.71 ERA with 22 strikeouts and eight walks over 27 appearances spanning 17 1/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content