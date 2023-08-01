Sex offender arrested after alleged lewd act in public and flashing a fake firearm in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said a man was arrested after allegedly committing a lewd act in public in front of a business along the 200 block of Reservation Road over the weekend.

This all happened around 8:17 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the victim's boyfriend confronted the suspect and the suspect flashed what looked like a firearm

The boyfriend backed away and the police were called. The suspect, later identified as Joseph Connor,61, of Fairfield, left the scene.

Police said they obtained photos of the suspect and his vehicle. The vehicle was then spotted the following morning by a Salinas Police FLOCK camera.

Salinas Police then found Connors on the 700 block of East Street at around 11:15 a.m.

Marina Police arrived after Connors was detained. A search of his vehicle revealed an imitation firearm, said police.

The suspect was booked into Monterey County Jail for lewd acts in public and exhibiting an imitation firearm, said police.