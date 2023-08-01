Pacific Grove Police searching for missing at risk man

Courtesy: Pacific Grove Police Dept.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pacific Grove Police Department is asking for the public help's in locating a Frederick Murray Sr. of Pacific Grove.

Police said they responded to a report of missing person on July 25 around 4:49 p.m. Pacific Grove Police Department determined that Murray is at risk due to the events surrounding his disappearance. Police located Murray's vehicle the following day in the Big Sur area.

His whereabouts are still unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Murray and his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at 831-648-3143.