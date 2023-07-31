The stars of Broadway’s ‘Back to the Future’ musical happily speed into the past every night

NEW YORK (AP) — When actor Casey Likes watched “Back to the Future” growing up, his mom would always say he reminded her of the film’s star, Michael J. Fox. Something in the universe agrees: He’s taking on Fox’s classic role on Broadway. The rising stage star plays Marty McFly for a musical adaptation of the beloved 1985 sci-fi comedy about a time-traveling duo who go back to the 1950s in a souped-up, gull-winged DeLorean. Broadway veteran and Tony Award-winner Roger Bart takes on Christopher Lloyd’s role of Doc Brown, the oddball scientist with a knack for inventions. Opening night is set for Thursday.

