Skip to Content
News

Body discovered inside a barrel in Malibu, homicide detectives investigating

KION
By
Published 3:05 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A body was discovered inside a barrel in Malibu, California, on Monday and detectives are investigating the circumstances around the death.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to the Malibu Lagoon State Beach around 10:15 a.m. Monday and found the person inside the barrel, officials said. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department provided few details, saying homicide investigators had taken over the case.

The person’s gender, age and cause of death were not immediately available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content