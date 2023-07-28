The officer shot in the head during a Louisville bank shooting is going home after 109 days in the hospital

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — Nickolas Wilt is finally going home after spending over 100 days in the hospital recovering from being shot in the head while responding to a fatal bank shooting in April.

The 26-year-old underwent brain surgery after the shooting and spent roughly a month on a ventilator, police said. By May, Wilt was off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment, while still dealing with pneumonia and “other lung complications,” Louisville police at the time.

After spending most of the spring and summer months in rehab recovering from his injuries at The Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville, he is expected to be discharged Friday.

Wilt, a rookie Louisville police officer, had just graduated from police academy 11 days before the shooting at Old National Bank that left five people dead and others injured.

He was one of the first officers on scene and ran toward the gunfire without hesitating, authorities previously said. Police later shot and killed the gunman.

