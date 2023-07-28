Nonprofit helping families in Pajaro rebuild homes

PAJARO, Calif. (KION) - Months after the flooding after the Pajaro River levee breach, families are still trying to clean up and rebuild their lives.

Hope Crisis Response Network, a nonprofit group that serves people impacted by disasters, is helping families get back into their homes.

Nearly 2,000 people were forced out of their homes when the levee broke. Getting the resources needed for folks hasn’t been easy.

One family is finally fixing up their home thanks to help from volunteers.

Elia Sosa described the volunteers helping repair her home as angels.

Elia and her family say it's taken months to see some relief. From living at the fairgrounds to motels, they are happy to finally be living in the comfort of their own home.

"So it was just one thing, one obstacle after another. But other people helped us as Hope Crisis helped us a lot," said Elia Sosa, the daughter of Elia.

Hope Crisis Response Network is helping victims of flooding in Pajaro with cleaning supplies and volunteers.

"I hope that they will continue to help until this community is back on its feet," said Jim Near, a volunteer.

Volunteers with HCRN are getting their hands dirty to help with the repairs.

"Pulled the sheet rock off and so the house was dry. And there was a new subfloor put in. On this side of the bedroom. We took up the old subflooring the other side and put new subflooring down, put some new plumbing," said Bob Lee, a volunteer.

Elias's daughter contacted the organization after seeing her parents facing so many challenges.

"It was really sad to see my parents being older. and struggling. So, we just, it was sad watching their hard work, just go to waste," said Sosa.

Language has been a huge barrier. Her parents only speak Spanish and needed her help translating.

"I know that if my parents didn't have us, they wouldn't have gotten all the help that they've gotten," said Sosa.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 84% of people in Pajaro speak Spanish at home. Elia says it wasn’t easy finding resources.

"It was going in circles set a time, but not giving up and just keep knocking on doors," said Sosa.

After receiving little to nothing from insurance and FEMA, Elia is grateful to have found the Hope Crisis Response Network.

There are eight volunteers working in the home. They say hopefully by September the home will be fully repaired.

If you’re interested in helping the people in Pajaro rebuild their homes, you can join the Hope Crisis Response Network.