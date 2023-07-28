Astroworld tragedy report: Houston police release 1,266-page document, say investigation is complete

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has released their 1,266-page report into the Astroworld tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 10 people in 2021.

In a statement Friday, HPD said their investigation into the deadly incident on Nov. 5, 2021, is complete.

"Following the conclusion of grand jury proceedings regarding the Travis Scott Astroworld Concert, the Houston Police Department pledged to publicly release the investigative report detailing HPD’s investigation into the incident," HPD stated.

The document includes interviews with witnesses, answers to questionnaires, and investigators’ notes. Police say some information – like dates of birth, social security numbers and addresses – have been redacted in accordance with applicable law and privacy concerns.

"We continue to pray for the victims and families affected by the Astroworld tragedy," HPD said in the statement.

Last month, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said that a grand jury had issued six no-bills in the case, meaning no criminal charges would be filed in the incident. The grand jury declined to indict six people, including Travis Scott.