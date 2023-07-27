Senator Scott Makes Presidential Primary Debate Stage

By Burt Levine

Click here for updates on this story

July 26, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — United States Senator Tim Scott, elected in 2016 as the first black U.S. Senator since Reconstruction and in 2010 as the first Republican African American elected from South Carolina to the U.S. Congress since 1897, has raised the money and poll numbers to qualify to compete on the August 23 debate stage with former President Donald Trump.

“I am running because I believe America can do for anyone what America has done for me. We are going to work as a country together to restore hope, create opportunities, and protect the America we love,” said Scott, who recalls himself as “the grandson of cotton-picking sharecroppers and the son, with my brother, of a Nursing Assistant single mom.”

He worked at a North Charleston Chi-Fil-A when he quit football and was going to drop out of school, but he finished school and later graduated from a local college. He built his insurance and real estate businesses and served as a local Councilman before beating “Segregationist” Senator Strom Thurmond’s son Paul in a Republican Primary for Congress and later being appointed by Governor Nikki Haley to become a U.S. Senator himself.

Key indicators from favorability to fundraising and early-state polling say Scott may be the ascendant antidote to Trump, competing with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place in Republican Presidential Primary polling for the ’24 Republican Presidential Nomination. Seen as a marathon contender, since Scott entered the race in May, his standing has slowly climbed in Iowa and New Hampshire. A University of New Hampshire poll found him third among Republican Primary Voters, inching ahead of rivals former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Governor from his home state, Haley.

Scott, with his buoyant bid and bold smile, is also staking out third place in recent Iowa polls, and a few national polls have shown him as the second choice. He is the only one of the current Presidential rivals to purchase television time this early. Scott and his support groups have secured up to $40 million to run ads in Iowa, New Hampshire, and his home state of South Carolina (the first three Presidential nominating states). Scott now is the only candidate for President to have locked in precious airtime that far in advance.

Scott’s supporters were promoted in the New York Times this past week, testifying that his positive campaign message and Pro-America general appeals provide a contrast to his rivals and remind many of the ascendency of President Reagan’s “Morning in America.”

The 5’11 tall Scott says, “Our country is founded on a Jewish and Christian rock requiring us to fight for right. Our rights don’t come from any government. Our rights are inalienable. They come from a Creator, and our fight to redeem ’em.” He told Second Baptist Church in Houston, “If we want a better America, I think it starts with faith in God and faith in each other.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611