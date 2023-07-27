Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is confident of securing bipartisan political support in the United States for a deal to provide his country with submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology. He and other Australian officials will be discussing the partnership with the U.S. and United Kingdom during meetings Friday and Saturday in Brisbane with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Under the deal, Australia will buy three submarines from the U.S. and build five others in cooperation with Britain. Australian media have focused on a letter from Republicans to President Joe Biden that warned the deal would weaken the U.S. fleet without a plan to boost U.S. submarine production.

