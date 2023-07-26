PSG star Kylian Mbappé refuses a meeting and offer from Saudi club Al Hilal, per reports

Originally Published: 26 JUL 23 17:46 ET

Updated: 26 JUL 23 18:03 ET

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Football star Kylian Mbappé has reportedly spurned a meeting and contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal, according to multiple reports.

Mbappé became the talk of the sporting world earlier this week after reports that Al Hilal was ready to smash the world record transfer fee and pay $332 million (€300 million) for the French striker.

The proposed deal would reportedly have included a staggering $775 million salary packet for the 24-year-old Mbappe – a sum that drew immediate reaction from top athletes in other sports.

French outlet L’Equipe and renowned Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano now report that representatives from Saudi Arabia’s most successful club, winners of four Asian Champions League tournaments, were in Paris to meet with Mbappé’s representatives but were rejected.

CNN has reached out to Al Hilal, Mbappé’s representatives and his current club Paris-Saint Germain for comment.

Mbappé has been left out of PSG’s squad for its preseason tour of Japan, with the club having issued him an ultimatum to sign a new contract or be sold.

He has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

