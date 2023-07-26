BEWARE: Baby seagulls learning to fly getting run over on Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's baby seagull season and SPCA Monterey County is warning drivers to be more aware.

The animal rescue group tells KION for the next three weeks, the babies will be out of their nests. It's a natural transition time as they learn how to fly being on the ground for three to five days while their parents still care for them.

However during that time, because they're too young to fly, the baby seagulls are at risk of being run over.

"These babies, they look like real gulls, so people drive up thinking the gull will fly away but they can't," said Beth Brookhouser with SPCA Monterey County. "And it's just it's so awful. So many drivers just feel awful not realizing that the bird couldn't get out of their way."

SPCA Monterey County is asking people to slow down and have patience during the short nesting period which lasts through early August. If you see an injured seagull, you're asked to contact the SPCA immediately.

Especially in Sand City, Seaside and Pacific Grove, where baby seagulls have been spotted runover.